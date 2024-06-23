Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target at $156.83

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.83.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

