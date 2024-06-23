Analysts Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $94.63

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.63.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,161,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,341,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,961,000 after purchasing an additional 985,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after purchasing an additional 334,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after purchasing an additional 947,704 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.