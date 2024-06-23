Analyzing H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) & IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IQE and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 0 1 0 3.00 H. Lundbeck A/S 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk and Volatility

IQE has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQE and H. Lundbeck A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $207.17 million 1.22 -$92.20 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats IQE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

IQE plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The company manufactures and sells compound semiconductor materials for the wireless market which includes radio frequency devices for wireless communications, and photonics market, that includes applications that transmit and sense visible and infrared lights, as well as advanced semiconductor materials related to silicon. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

