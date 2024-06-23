Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0299

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ankr has a market cap of $299.03 million and $6.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03071814 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $5,864,302.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

