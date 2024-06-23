Ardor (ARDR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.42 million and $4.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00040219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

