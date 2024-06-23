Ark Price Down 30.9% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Ark has a market capitalization of $99.08 million and $14.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,658,074 coins and its circulating supply is 181,657,670 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

