ASD Achieves Market Cap of $28.60 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $787,665.92 worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,413.07 or 1.00100044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00076682 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04458235 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,394,239.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

