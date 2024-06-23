Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of ASPN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.45 and a beta of 2.29. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

