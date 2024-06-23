Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Athira Pharma Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of ATHA opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.