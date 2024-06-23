Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATHA opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Athira Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 605,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athira Pharma by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 549,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 405,793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Athira Pharma by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227,278 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 99.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 216,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 1,429.4% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168,231 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

