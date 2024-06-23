Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.34. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.