Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $250.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian
In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,657,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,318 shares of company stock worth $49,526,292 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
