Aua Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 37,570,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.