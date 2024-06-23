Aua Capital Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aua Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,427,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,477,002. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.