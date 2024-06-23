Aua Capital Management LLC Invests $765,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.01. 5,107,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.