Aua Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $167.76. 268,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,690. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

