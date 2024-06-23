Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 8.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
AVDE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,374. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Avantis International Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
