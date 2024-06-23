Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $896.31 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $896.31 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00009463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.42 or 1.00012877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,108,567 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

