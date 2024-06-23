B. Riley Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $74.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of FORM opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,154 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

