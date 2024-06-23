Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Comercial Português’s previous dividend of $0.005528.

Shares of BPCGY stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $931.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Comercial Português will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

