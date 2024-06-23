Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,064 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 75.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 237,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

