Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4,140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,976,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

