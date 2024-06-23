Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $76,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 3,157,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

