Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,162. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

