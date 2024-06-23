Bangor Savings Bank Sells 952 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 334,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 666,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,431,000 after buying an additional 45,135 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 700,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,555,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. 3,627,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,706. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.94. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

