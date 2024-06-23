Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.