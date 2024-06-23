Bank of America Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $36.52 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $532,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.