Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $8,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.