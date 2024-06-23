Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.54% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $172,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $183.29 and a 52-week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.91 and a 200-day moving average of $230.55.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

