Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $163.36 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 235.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 6.8% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 3.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $163,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.1% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.23. 27,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,430. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

