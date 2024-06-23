Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $234.01 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $234.01 million and $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.83 or 0.05446806 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00015427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002324 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,342,426 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,962,426 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

