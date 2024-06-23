Biconomy (BICO) Market Cap Hits $269.03 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $269.03 million and $5.29 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Biconomy
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,758,758 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
