Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Birkenstock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.20 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Birkenstock from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.62.

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $61.47 on Thursday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $4,873,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

