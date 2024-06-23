BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $848.50 million and approximately $16.50 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001556 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000783 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $30,698,479.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.