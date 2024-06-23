Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,470 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Blackstone worth $106,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 171,802 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

