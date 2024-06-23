BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$188.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$184.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$171.04.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

