Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,503 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.84% of Boot Barn worth $53,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $32,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth $23,028,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,207.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 132,889 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.3 %

BOOT traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $129.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,537. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.16. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boot Barn

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.