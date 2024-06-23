Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,390,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

