Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,929,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,662. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $216.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

