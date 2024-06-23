Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

