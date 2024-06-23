Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target at $55.29

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIRK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

BIRK stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $177,068,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,974,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $27,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

