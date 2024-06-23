Brokerages Set Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) PT at C$84.92

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$68.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$59.02 and a 52 week high of C$80.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

