Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Target Price at $252.17

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.17.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.64. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
