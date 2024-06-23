Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $10.77

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZIO. Barrington Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $43,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 20.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,130,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 525,334 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,488,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 188,430 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $9,784,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VZIO opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.01, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.05.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
