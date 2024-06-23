BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $108.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

DOOO opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.09. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. Research analysts expect that BRP will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 150,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

