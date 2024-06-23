Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1553 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TRTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,131 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43.
Cambria Trinity ETF Company Profile
