Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson Acquires 4,312 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$42.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.18. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$44.00.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.22.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

