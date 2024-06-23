Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

CGSD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 127,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,229. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

