Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
