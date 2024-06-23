Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0436 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $5.81.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

