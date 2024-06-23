CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $71.79 million and $257,625.62 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.42 or 1.00012877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00077139 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.82431288 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $262,655.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.