Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,319. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.