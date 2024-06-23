Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,235 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,195,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 520,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 209,210 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of ACWI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,319. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
