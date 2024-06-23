Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 40,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 235,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

